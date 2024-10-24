Wife Of Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Released From Prison: Party

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan's ex-prime Imran Khan, was released from jail on Thursday, his party said, nine months after she was imprisoned alongside him in the runup to elections.

In the days before the February polls, Bibi was convicted of graft and illegal marriage alongside opposition leader Khan in what he claimed was a campaign to sideline him from the vote.

The illegal marriage case collapsed on appeal and Bibi's graft sentence was suspended, allowing her to walk free from Adiala Jail where Khan remains imprisoned.

Bibi was bailed on a separate pending case on Wednesday.

The chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Gohar Ali Khan said that after her release, Bibi was travelling to her Islamabad residence.

"She was kept in jail to put pressure on Imran Khan," he told reporters. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all PTI supporters on the release of Bushra Bibi, and we offer our gratitude to God."