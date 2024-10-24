Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Highlights Legacy Of Hungarian Turkologist

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Hungarian Embassy
in Azerbaijan have organized an event dedicated to István Mandoki
Kongo, a prominent Hungarian Turkologist, whose 80th birthday is
celebrated this year, Azernews reports.
The event took place at the foundation headquarters and was
attended by ambassadors and diplomats from Turkish states in
Azerbaijan, representatives from foreign affairs and culture
ministries, as well as representatives from scientific circles.
President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Professor
Aktoty Raimkulova spoke about the achievements of István Mandoki
Kongo, a renowned scholar in linguistics and ethnography from
Hungary, which is an observer state of the organization.
She noted that Mandoki dedicated most of his life to studying
the culture, language, and history of Turkic peoples. A. Raimkulova
emphasized that thanks to Mandoki's contributions to the
development of Turkology, a bridge has been built, strengthening
Hungarian-Turkish friendship through his scholarly works.
The Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamás József Torma,
highlighted Hungary's status as an observer member of the Turkish
Council since 2018.
He emphasized that Hungary attaches great importance to the
unity of Turkish states and peoples.
Subsequently, the Ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in
Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov and Maksat Mamıtkanov,
respectively, expressed their confidence that the existing
brotherly and friendly relations between their countries would
strengthen even further.
During the event, the renowned Hungarian Turkologist David
Somfai Kara, a member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and
Gergely Agócs, a researcher from the House of Hungarian Heritage,
made presentations on István Mandoki Kongo's life and work, as well
as the Kipchak-Turk-Hungarian relations.
Later, a noted political and state figure, Hasan Hasanov, spoke
about the historical relations between Hungary and the Turkish
world, emphasizing that the cultural and historical ties between
our peoples have ancient roots. He noted that Hungary's integration
with the Turkish world has strengthened in recent times, occurring
on the basis of both economic and cultural interests, with
Hungary's status as an observer member of the Turkish Council
serving as an example of this process.
He also stressed the importance Hungary places on the ancient
Turkish heritage and common cultural roots, which further
solidifies this cooperation.
Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
