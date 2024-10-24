Epson Demonstrates Effective Approach To Transitioning To 100% Renewable Electricity

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Seiko Epson Corporation, a global leader in innovative home and office, commercial and industrial, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle solutions, is hoping to inspire companies to transition to 100% by sharing insights it has learned from its own journey.

Manufacturing and other industrial users account for around a third of the world's energy consumption, according to the International Energy Agency1, with electricity being a central element of that. Epson completed the transition to renewable electricity in Japan in 2021, and globally in Epson-owned sites by the end of 2023, setting out a path to renewable manufacturing for others to follow.

GCC countries are investing heavily in sustainable development, which will spur their economic growth, and frameworks are in place to encourage companies to focus on carbon footprint reduction. According to an article published on the World Bank Blogs this year, countries in this region are chasing ambitious targets for achieving electricity generation from renewable resources. Among these, Saudi Arabia aims to have 50% of its energy mix from renewable energy by 2030, while Oman targets 30% of electricity from renewables by 2030. The UAE, home to three of the world's largest and lowest-cost solar plants, has announced a Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap.

FOUR SUGGESTED COMPANY STRATEGIES

According to Epson, there are several practical methods companies should consider when transitioning to renewable energy:

From local suppliers via contracts with electricity suppliers – the ability to do this will depend on the rules in a particular country but, if it is possible, a company can be confident its electricity is only coming from renewable sources.Via rooftop solar panels or, if space allows, wind turbines. Even if they do not generate all the power needed, they can still make a useful contribution.A common concern about renewable electricity is the risk of supply being interrupted when the wind isn't blowing or the sun isn't shining, but storage technology offers a viable way to address that.When it comes to solar power generation systems, Epson's sites also decide whether to adopt self-investment or power purchase agreement (PPA) based on the individual circumstances of each country or region. The solution will vary from company to company. But most manufacturers are likely to find a combination of these elements will go a long way to reaching their renewable electricity goals.