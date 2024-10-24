Good News For Travellers: Railways To Run 7,000 Special Trains For Chhath Puja, Diwali Festival

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In good news for travellers, Indian Railways will run 7,000 special trains during the upcoming festival season.

Union Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday informed that railways will run 7,000 special trains for festivals to facilitate 2 lakh extra daily.

While Diwali starts from October 28, Chhath Puja begins on November 5.

“Keeping in mind the needs of passengers, 2602 trips of 73 pairs of Festival Special Trains for Diwali and Chatth Puja are being run by WR. These trips are originating from several places, including Mumbai, Surat, Udhna, Ahmedabad & Vadodara and will head towards various destinations,” said Western Railway in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two railway projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs.6,798 crore.

The Two projects covering 8 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 Kms, said a PIB release.

New Line project will provide connectivity to approximately 168 villages and about 12 Lakh population with 9 new stations.

"Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to Two Aspirational Districts (Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur) serving approximately 388 villages and about 9 lakh population. These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement," said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.