(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they recommend the Gori Law Firm to a navy veteran or shipyard worker who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's top law firms for people who have developed lung cancer or mesothelioma because of on-the-job asbestos exposure, they get remarkable compensation results for their clients, and they have an office in the New Orleans CBD. For direct access to the legal team at the Gori Law Firm please call 866-532-2106 anytime.

The group says, "Navy Veterans and shipyard workers are the top two work groups when it comes to asbestos exposure for individuals who worked at a shipyard or served in the navy before 1983. People like this might have had routine and or daily exposure to asbestos on the job. While most people have heard about mesothelioma, few people are aware that asbestos exposure also causes lung cancer. Financial compensation for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana might exceed $100,000.

"If your loved one is a navy veteran or shipyard worker with recently diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.