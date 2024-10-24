EDGE Entity LAHAB Expands Global Sales Of MK Aerial Munitions Through Strategic Agreements With ASSAN Group

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 24 October 2024 –

EDGE entity LAHAB, the UAE's exclusive munitions manufacturer, has signed three agreements with ASSAN Group (ASSAN), one of the leading manufacturers of ammunitions and aircraft bombs in Trkiye, to MK aerial munitions' components and expand their global footprint.

Signed at the SAHA 2024 in Istanbul, Trkiye, the three agreements are designed to meet the critical aerial ordnance requirements of local customers and across the African continent. The strategic partnerships will expand EDGE's reach, as well as strengthen and diversify its portfolio of cutting-edge aerial munition solutions, solidifying its position as a global leader in the defence industry.

Under the first agreement, LAHAB will supply MK munitions to ASSAN, focusing on serving customers across the African continent. The agreement will also foster mutual growth by facilitating an exchange of resources and expertise between the two companies.

Additionally, LAHAB will expand its product portfolio through incorporating

Warsaw-configured

MK munitions, with the support of ASSAN, to meet the operational requirements of its existing customers.

The final agreement will position ASSAN as a key supplier to LAHAB, delivering NATO-standard MK munitions components. This collaboration strengthens LAHAB's supply chain and ensures continued access to top-tier munitions that meet international quality standards.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, EDGE Group, said:

“These agreements with ASSAN Group represent a pivotal move in strengthening our international partnerships and expanding our global footprint, which is a key component of EDGE's export strategy. By aligning with the UAE's broader goals for industrial development and defence exports, we are not only enhancing our industrial capabilities but also forging mutually beneficial partnerships that lead to competitive advanced solutions that EDGE brings to the global stage.”

Emin Öner, Chairman of ASSAN Group, said:“ASSAN aims to focus on enhancing serial production capacity. Regarding this, we are one of the biggest and one of the most successful in Trkiye. Today, we are taking a very important step toward getting into the global defence market. By signing these agreements with LAHAB under the umbrella of EDGE, ASSAN's capacity and quality are sealed again. In the last 3 years, ASSAN and EDGE have done many remarkable collaborations. I believe that today we set our path to reach more success it will lead us to strategic partnership on more topics.”

The agreements highlight LAHAB's dedication to supporting the UAE's broader goals for industrial development and defence exports, and

alignwith EDGE's commitment to growing its strategic cooperation with the Turkish defence industry.

Attendees of the SAHA EXPO 2024 can visit EDGE and its participating entities at the UAE pavilion in hall 1, booth 1A-09B, until 26 October.