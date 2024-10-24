Malabar Gold & Diamonds Enhances Festive Offers Free Gold Coins On Gold Jewellery Purchase

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has ramped up their festive season offers ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali by providing free coins on gold jewellery purchase.

The limited period offers, which is valid across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms across Qatar from October 25 to 29, will provide customers with the opportunity to get free gold coins on the purchase of gold jewellery worth QR3,000.

As part of the ongoing offer that has been running across Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms, customers are eligible for free gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth QR 3000 and above. As the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras draws near, the assured gold coin offer that has been extended to cover gold jewellery purchase as well, is sure to be great news for jewellery buyers.

“The rise in gold price that the market has witnessed over the past week is further testament to the incredible position that Gold has as a safe haven asset. As Dhanteras approaches, a time when many of our customers choose to invest in gold as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, we are excited to provide free gold coins with every gold jewellery purchase. This is our way of enhancing the value of their purchase and adding extra joy to their festive moments”, commented MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds Shamlal Ahamed.

On Dhanteras Day (Tuesday, October 29), all showrooms of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Qatar will be open from 8:00 am, to be able to serve the high customer footfall that is expected at the showrooms.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds' Pay 10% advance offer, introduced ahead of the festive season, has been a significant benefit for customers, with thousands taking advantage of the opportunity to secure the best rates on their jewellery purchases. The brand has also announced that this advance payment option will remain available until Dhanteras, on October 29.