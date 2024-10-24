Hytera's 5G Body Camera To Revolutionize Digital Evidence Acquisition And Management

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has unveiled its latest innovations in body cameras with the launch of two new models: SC780 Smart Body Camera and the 5G-enabled SC880 . These models are poised to revolutionize the capture, storage, and management of digital evidence for law enforcement and emergency services.

Hytera's new-generation SC Series body cameras stand out with their exceptional high-definition and recording capabilities, combined with high-speed data transmission. Their real-time live streaming ensures the immediacy and reliability of evidence, giving the control center enhanced situational awareness. When paired with the Digital Evidence Management Platform (DEM), the new body cameras elevate the process of digital evidence acquisition, protection, and curation.

The new SC Series body cameras are equipped with cutting-edge image stabilization technology and wide-angle lenses, delivering steady and comprehensive video coverage. Their night vision capabilities ensure crystal-clear footage even in low-light conditions. The SC880 model takes it a step further by capturing 4K ultra-high-definition video and offers up to 300 seconds of extended pre/post-recording. These cameras also excel in audio recording, capturing crystal-clear sound within a 10-meter range, enhanced by AI-powered noise cancellation for impeccable audio clarity. Facial and license plate recognition features further enhance their ability to provide quick and accurate data to the command center, facilitating fast and precise suspect identification.

Hytera's body camera solutions are designed with advanced network capabilities in mind, capitalizing on the advantages of 4G and 5G networks. The SC880 enables faster 5G transmission, enhancing the efficiency of both data recording and live communication. In addition to their advanced recording capabilities, both models offer real-time communication functionalities, doubling as Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radios for constant connectivity in mission-critical situations. With an IP68 rating, these cameras are fully dustproof and waterproof, making them ideal for harsh environments.

Hytera's DEM offers robust protection for digital evidence, adhering to strict data security standards. It ensures a secure, closed chain of custody from the moment evidence is captured to its presentation in court. The platform also enhances operational efficiency with features like redaction and remote device management, making it an essential tool for law enforcement and public safety agencies that require the highest standards of data integrity and security throughout the entire lifecycle of digital evidence.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

