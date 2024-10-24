San Frissco Unveils Premium Handcrafted Footwear Collection For Men, Perfect For Festive Celebrations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India San Frissco has unveiled its festive footwear collection just in time for Diwali, celebrating the season of giving with a range of handcrafted shoes that embody luxury, comfort, and style. Whether you are treating yourself or surprising a loved one, this collection offers the perfect gift for every occasion.



San Frissco Shoe Models



The Stanley Black Moccasins , priced at Rs. 3,997, are a prime example of San Frissco's dedication to craftsmanship. Handcrafted from premium Italian leather and lined with genuine leather, these moccasins feature a soft TPR sole for unparalleled comfort, making them ideal for long festive celebrations. Their sleek design pairs effortlessly with tailored trousers and a crisp white shirt, ensuring you stay polished and comfortable throughout the festivities.



Another standout in the collection is the Hague Brown Chelsea Boots , priced at Rs. 3,497. These boots are crafted from high-quality faux leather with elegant broguing, striking the perfect balance between style and practicality. Designed with a cushioned insole for all-day comfort, they are perfect for both casual gatherings and formal events. Pair them with dark denim jeans and a blazer for a refined look, or wear them with tailored trousers for a more sophisticated touch. The Fabian Olive Ankle Boots , priced at Rs. 3,497, offer a trendy yet relaxed option for the season. Crafted from olive suede with a sturdy TPR sole, these lace-up boots add a unique twist to any festive outfit, particularly when paired with chinos and a patterned shirt for a stylish, casual vibe.



For those seeking a versatile, chic option, the Carlos Black Embroidered Loafers, priced at Rs.

3,147, are a perfect choice. Handcrafted from premium faux leather, these loafers feature a cushioned insole and a flexible sole that makes them adaptable for both formal and casual settings. Whether you are dressing up with slim-fit trousers and a casual blazer or dressing down with shorts and a linen shirt, these loafers will complement any festive occasion, making them a thoughtful and stylish gift for someone special.



In addition to these designs, San Frissco's festive collection includes the Roman Black Patent Oxfords, priced at Rs. 2,247. These polished shoes exude elegance, perfect for formal events, weddings, or office gatherings. With meticulous attention to detail, the Roman Oxfords provide a comfortable fit and lasting impression, effortlessly elevating any outfit, whether paired with a tailored suit or smart-casual attire. The Clan Black Derby Shoes, priced at Rs. 2,397, are another timeless option for festive occasions. Handcrafted with premium faux leather, these shoes offer comfort and durability, making them ideal for both formal and semi-formal events. Their sturdy TPR sole and unique finish make them a standout choice for anyone who values style and craftsmanship.



For those looking for a blend of elegance and practicality, the Trade Black Derby Shoes, priced at Rs. 2,349, are the perfect choice. Crafted with high-quality faux leather and featuring PU lining for added comfort, these shoes are designed to last. Their classic design makes them versatile enough to be paired with both casual and formal outfits, making them a smart investment for any wardrobe.



Finally, for those who appreciate a rugged yet refined look, the Saint Black Boots, priced at Rs. 3,997, are a must-have. Crafted from top-tier faux leather, these boots feature a robust design and high-quality lining, ensuring comfort and durability for all-day wear. Whether paired with jeans or tailored trousers, the Saint Black Boots will add an edge to your festive ensemble, making them a thoughtful and stylish gift.



Commenting on the growing demand for the brand's festive collection, Mr. Kuldeep Singh, Founder and CEO of San Frissco , said,“This Diwali, we wanted to offer something that truly captures the essence of the festive season-luxury, craftsmanship, and comfort. The response has been phenomenal, with customers embracing the collection as the perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern style. There's something special about gifting or wearing a pair of shoes that have been handcrafted with care, and we're thrilled that our collection is becoming a go-to choice for both personal purchases and festive gifting. The growing demand shows how much people value high-quality, stylish footwear that also delivers comfort for long celebrations.”



San Frissco's festive footwear collection is a true celebration of craftsmanship, combining tradition with innovation to deliver shoes that resonate with style, comfort, and luxury. This Diwali, consider gifting a pair from San Frissco's exclusive collection, and let your loved ones step into the festivities with confidence and flair. Explore the entire collection at .