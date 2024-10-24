Biggest Ever: QRC Set For Thrilling Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Racing Club (QRC) is ready for another thrilling season full of exciting competitions with the first event kicking off with the opening round of Qatar Drift Championship today.

The events are being held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

The club held two days of testing to prepare for the new season last week. The first day focused on drift racers testing their cars for readiness, while the second day was allocated to 4X4 freestyle racers.

The QRC said all preparations have been completed for what is expected to be an exceptional season. The new season is featuring diverse championships, intense competition, and efforts to attract a larger audience of motorsport enthusiasts.

This aligns with the vision of the QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid, who is dedicated to placing Qatar's motorsport on the global map. Special attention has been given to the sports events calendar, aiming to elevate the club, diversify its activities, and attract more participants.

QRC General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani said thenew season will feature the largest number of events in its history, which will strengthen QRC's status as the home of drag racing in the Middle East.

“This year, the club is organising two separate drag racing championships. The first is the Arabian Drag Racing League, which takes on an international flavour and features participation from global champions of the sport,” he said.

The event consists of six rounds, with the first set for January 9 and 10, continuing until the final round in mid-February.

“The second championship is the Qatar Drag Racing Championship, consisting of five rounds where top drag racers from the Middle East compete. The opening round will take place one week after the conclusion of the Arabian Drag Racing League, and it will conclude in the last third of March 2025,” Sheikh Jabor added.

Additionally, the Qatar Sand Drag Competition will be held at the Sealine Sand Track, featuring five rounds starting in mid-November and concluding in April 2025. Fans of freestyle and two-wheel stunts will enjoy a four-round championship, and the club will also host roll races and open the Motocross track for enthusiasts. Reflecting the growing global interest in electric sports, electric scooter races will also be part of the season, he said.

The season will also witness several electric scooter races, reflecting the growing global interest and significant development in electric sports in recent times.

“We made sure to finalise the sports events calendar for the new 2024/2025 season early on to give racers the opportunity to prepare for the competitions, as we are aiming for an exceptional season in every aspect. Our goal is to build an educated and aware community, and this approach reflects the vision of the club's chairman, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, which is to continue building a youth base capable of steering Qatar towards more achievements that represent the Gulf region and Arab countries,” said the QRC General Manager, who is deeply passionate about motorsport.

“The club is always keen to welcome Gulf, Arab, and foreign teams. Under the guidance of our club Chairman, we ensure that these teams are provided with the right conditions, positively impacting the competitions. This fact is well recognized by everyone, and it has set our club apart, making it a shining beacon in the history of this sport at both Gulf and international levels.”

He added:“In addition to the races, we are accustomed to organizing events and exhibitions related to cars and motorcycles at the club, with a focus on supporting young people and enthusiasts of excellence and creativity. The goal is for the club to always serve as a platform that brings together car and bike lovers in one place along with companies and supporting entities. At the forefront of these events is the Qatar Custom Show, which we will organize for the 12th edition this season, from January 14th to 18th, 2025. We are also keen on hosting several gatherings for car owners and motorcycle groups. As usual, there will also be special events to celebrate National Sport Day and the National Day of the State.”