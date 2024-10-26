عربي


Iran Says Israeli Strikes Targeted Military Bases In 3 Provinces, Causing 'Limited Damage'

10/26/2024 12:06:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dubai- Iran's military said early Saturday that Israeli strikes on the country targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces, causing“limited damage.”

The statement from Iran's armed forces was read aloud on state television, which showed no images of the damage described. Iran's military claimed its air defences limited the damage done by the strikes, without providing additional evidence.

Israel said it launched attacks targeting missile manufacturing plants and other sites in the country.

Israel said early Saturday it had completed its strikes targeting Iran.

The Israeli military issued a statement saying its planes“have safely returned home.”

Its aircraft“struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the state of Israel over the last year,” the military said.“These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the state of Israel.”

It added that it also“struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.” (AP)

