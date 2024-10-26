Iran Says Israeli Strikes Targeted Military Bases In 3 Provinces, Causing 'Limited Damage'

The statement from Iran's was read aloud on state television, which showed no images of the damage described. Iran's military claimed its air defences limited the damage done by the strikes, without providing additional evidence.

Israel said it launched targeting missile and other sites in the country.

Israel said early Saturday it had completed its strikes targeting Iran.

The Israeli military issued a statement saying its planes“have safely returned home.”

Its aircraft“struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the state of Israel over the last year,” the military said.“These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the state of Israel.”

It added that it also“struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.” (AP)

