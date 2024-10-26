India Shows Mirror To Pak At UNSC Meet On Despicable Condition Of Minority Women

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Oct 26 (IANS) India rebuked Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate, condemning the move as "despicable" and a "mischievous provocation" rooted in Pakistan's "tried and tested tactic of spreading misinformation." It also showed the mirror to Pakistan on the despicable condition of minority women in the country.

During the UNSC debate on "Women Building Peace in a Changing Environment," Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, delivered a strong Right of Reply against Pakistan.

He criticised Pakistan's attempt to bring up Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) at the forum, accusing it of "political propaganda" in an inappropriate setting.

"It is despicable yet entirely predictable that one delegation has indulged in mischievous provocation based on their tried and tested tactic of spreading misinformation and disinformation. It's completely misplaced to indulge in such political propaganda at this important annual debate," Harish remarked.

The exchange followed Pakistan's remarks referring to J&K, which Harish dismissed while shifting focus onto the conditions of minority women in Pakistan.

"We are well aware that the condition of women belonging to minority communities, notably Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in that country, remains deplorable," he said.

Citing data from Pakistan's Human Rights Commission, he continued, "An estimated thousand women from these minority communities are subject to abduction, forced religious conversions, and forced marriages every year. I could go on, but I end here," he said, underscoring Pakistan's lack of action.

India also expressed gratitude to Switzerland for organising the debate, reaffirming its commitment to the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda.

"As we approach the 25th anniversary of Council Resolution 1325, India reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda," Harish noted.

"We recognise that sustainable peace requires women's full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation at all levels of decision-making, including politics, governance, institution-building, rule of law, the security sector, and economic recovery," Harish said.

Harish highlighted India's historical role in supporting women in peacekeeping missions.

Recalling the 2007 deployment of the first all-female formed police unit to Liberia, he stated that India has made "significant strides in implementing the WPS agenda."

"As the fifth largest troop contributor, India deployed the first-ever all-female formed police unit to Liberia in 2007, setting a precedent in UN peacekeeping. Their work garnered tremendous appreciation within Liberia and in the UN," he said.

Harish noted that over 100 Indian women peacekeepers currently serve worldwide, including three all-women Female Engagement Teams. He also recognised Major Radhika Sen, who received the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her service in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2023.

India's Permanent Representative also mentioned the country's legislative efforts to empower women politically, highlighting the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023, which aims to increase women's representation in decision-making roles.

Harish emphasised India's commitment to furthering the WPS agenda, with plans to enhance women's representation in peacekeeping, share best practices, and support to capacity-building initiatives for women peacebuilders.

He concluded by expressing India's dedication to transforming the WPS agenda from theory to practice, pledging India's readiness to work with all stakeholders to foster a more peaceful, inclusive, and gender-equal world.