19 Killed In Mexico Gang Clashes
10/26/2024 1:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, Oct 26 (IANS) At least 19 people have been killed in gang clashes in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, said Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch.
Garcia Harfuch stated in a press conference that at least three clashes occurred, resulting in the deaths of 17 individuals involved, Xinhua news agency reported.
"There were multiple attacks against military personnel. The result is 17 attackers killed, 11 detained, two municipal officers killed, and four wounded. We are investigating the incidents," he said.
Investigators will trace the origins of the weapons used by the armed group in their attacks, said Garcia Harfuch.
