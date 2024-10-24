GANHRI President Stresses Need To Hold War Criminals Accountable

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah has called human right organisations to keep working to protect human rights against Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon.

“The atrocities committed by the Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon place great responsibilities on us. The most important of which is to continue working to support the principles of human rights, no matter how painful and crushing the issue of duality in application may seem,” said Al Attiyah who is also Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC).

She added:“Human rights are a global legacy that concerns us as much as it concerns others, and we are all required to adhere to human rights.”

Al Attiyah stressed the continuation of work for justice and mobilising efforts to prosecute war criminals and ensure that they do not escape punishment. She said that leaving perpetrators of violations without accountability or punishment is the greatest threat to international peace and security.

Al Attiyah was addressing the opening ceremony of the 23rd General Assembly of the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions and the accompanying annual network conference in Amman, Jordan.

Under the theme“Reviewing and unifying regional and international efforts to support national human rights institutions in the Arab world”, the event was held to review the repercussions and violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in the Arab region since October 7, 2024, as a result of the brutal war of Israeli occupation on Palestine and Lebanon.

The Assembly convened under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Jordan, and in the presence of 50 international and regional organisations, national institutions, and a government representative from within the host country, in addition to the presence of 40 representatives of civil society organisations, experts, and human rights activists.

During the 23rd general assembly, the presidency of the Arab Network was transferred from Egypt to Jordan, represented by H E Samar Al Hajj, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Center for Human Rights in Jordan.

Al Attiyah said:“It is necessary to emphasize that we will not be discouraged or weakened, no matter how much there seems to be a decline or rather a collapse of human values and principles. We are certain that humanity will finally triumph.”

She explained that the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions has worked to provide support to its member institutions in areas of conflict, strife and war.”