Qatar Affirms Commitment To Nuclear Disarmament Agreements

New York: Qatar stressed the importance of adhering to all the agreements and treaties related to the disarmament of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), expressing its hope that all countries around the globe join these agreements, to contribute to achieving international peace and security and preserving future generations and ecosystems from the danger of proliferation of these weapons.

This came in Qatar's statement, delivered by Second Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations, Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, before the First Committee of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on the item 'Weapons of Mass Destruction,' at the UN headquarters in New York, US.

He said Qatar continues to develop and update national legislation related to weapons of mass destruction to be in line with its obligations under the agreements the country is a part of, adding that Qatar cooperates with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and enhances its role in supporting the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

In this regard, he pointed out the financial contribution made by Qatar to OPCW in June 2024 in an attempt to strengthen the role of artificial intelligence in the work of the organisation, and to implement the CWC more efficiently.

Al-Thani noted that the National Committee for Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW) in Qatar organizes workshops for university students to increase and spread awareness of the dangers of weapons of mass destruction, introduce the biological and chemical weapons conventions, and treaties related to nuclear weapons, and inform students of the State of Qatar's efforts in implementing the agreements related to weapons of mass destruction.

He emphasized Qatar's belief that armed conflicts must be settled peacefully and through dialogue, noting that peaceful resolutions and dialogue is the most effective option for maintaining international peace and security.

In this context, he highlighted the UN Security Council Resolution 1540 of 2004, which calls on all states to promote dialogue and cooperation in the field of non-proliferation to confront the threat posed by the proliferation of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and their means of delivery, stressing that the proliferation of such weapons constitutes a threat to international peace and security.

The proliferation and use of weapons of mass destruction and their horrific effects on humanity require the international community to work together to prevent the possession of these deadly weapons, ensure that their use is prohibited under any circumstances, and strictly adhere to the legal obligations contained in relevant international treaties, he said.