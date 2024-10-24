Getaway Space Graduates From Peachscore Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Getaway Space, an innovative provider of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging experience with modern amenities, is thrilled to announce its graduation from the prestigious Peachscore Data-driven Accelerator Program. This milestone reflects the company's growth and development through rigorous mentorship, networking opportunities, and invaluable resources provided by the program.

Throughout the duration of the accelerator, Getaway Space has refined its business model, enhanced its product offerings, and forged strategic partnerships that will propel the company's vision of making EV charging a destination rather than a chore. With the support of industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs, Getaway Space has successfully navigated the initial phases of its business journey, laying a solid foundation for future expansion.

"We are immensely grateful to the Peachscore Accelerator for their guidance and support," said Steve Kuh, CEO of Getaway Space. "This program has been instrumental in helping us scale our operations and connect with key industry players. We are excited to take what we've learned and continue to innovate within the electric vehicle premium lounge sector"

Peyman Shahmirzadi, COO and Head of the Data-driven Accelerator Program at Peachscore, added:“Getaway Space exemplifies the innovation and dedication we look for in our program. Their ability to adapt and evolve has been remarkable, and we're excited to see their continued success as they redefine the EV charging experience with their visionary approach. Congratulations to Getaway Space for graduating from the Accelerator program on October 23, 2024.”

Getaway Space's mission is to revolutionize the electric vehicle charging experience by offering a lounge with clean bathrooms, free Wi-Fi, coffee & meals from Urth Caffe, and 24/7 security. For more information about Getaway Space and its offerings, visit and .

Peachscore is the world's largest Data-driven accelerator platform that harnesses data, intelligence, automation, and human expertise to support early-stage companies from ideation to Series A stages globally at scale. For more information about Peachscore, visit .

