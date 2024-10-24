Kareena Kapoor Says “Hello From The Closet”

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to keep her fans entertained, and her latest post is proof.

On Thursday, the actress shared a stunning picture of herself with a caption that instantly caught everyone's attention. She wrote“Hello from the closet.” The photo features Kareena making a pout while taking a selfie. She is seen wearing a comfy checkered t-shirt with black pants. Bebo kept her makeup subtle and wore her hair in a high bun. Kareena's closet has always been a subject of curiosity for her fans, and this fun sneak peek left them even more intrigued. Meanwhile, the 'Jab We Met' actress was recently spotted speaking at the NDTV World Summit.

She expressed her interest in exploring Korean dramas, noting their immense popularity. Kareena said,“The world is coming closer. Everyone's coming together. So much connectivity through events, films, OTT platforms... I mean definitely an international collaboration with an Indian or an American actor, who knows a Korean film. Language is not a barrier... I am a huge fan of Meryl Streep. I would love to stand in a frame with her.” Adding to this, she mentioned,“I would love to explore Korean dramas because the world is watching their series and films. So hugely popular.” In terms of work, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film 'Singham Again', which is third installment in Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise.

The cop drama, inspired by the Ramayana, also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and others. The trailer for the film was released on October 7 at a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer begins with Ajay Devgn's character, Bajirao Singham, and Kareena as Avni, sharing the story of Lord Ram's courageous quest to rescue Goddess Sita with their son. 'Singham Again' is set to release on November 1.