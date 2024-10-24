UDST Opens Admissions For Winter 2025 Semester

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has announce that admissions for the Winter 2025 semester are now open, offering a variety of Master's, Bachelor's, and Diploma programmes.

Prospective students, including Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women who are eligible for tuition fee exemptions for undergraduate programmes, are encouraged to apply via the University's website:

The University offers more than 70 innovative programs across five main colleges: Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education. Through these programmes, UDST aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the constantly evolving job market and contribute to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, emphasized the University's mission in shaping the future of Qatar, stating:“University of Doha for Science and Technology is committed to providing a distinguished educational experience that combines theory with applied application, enabling our students to achieve leadership in various fields, especially in science, technology, and innovation.”

UDST believes that true education lies in the practical application of theoretical knowledge. Therefore, students are provided with a variety of advanced facilities and laboratories, enabling them to apply what they have learned in a simulated real-world environment.

This approach ensures that the University's graduates are well-prepared for the job market by equipping them with the practical skills and critical thinking necessary for success in their professional careers.

Applicants must meet the admission requirements to their respective programmes. Additionally, applicants are required to pass the University's English and Math Placement Tests. For applicants who do not meet the University's Placement Test requirements, the University offers a Foundation Programme specifically designed to help them develop the necessary skills to join the academic programme of their choice University also provides a vibrant campus environment where students can engage in a wide range of activities that support their holistic growth, including research opportunities and student exchange programmes.

UDST is also committed to promoting a culture of sports and wellness among its students, providing access to a wide range of advanced sport and fitness facilities, including gyms, football fields, swimming pools, and specialized fitness programmes. The University opens these facilities to all students, contributing to their physical and mental well-being, which in turn enhances their focus and academic productivity.

Thanks to its steadfast commitment to excellence in applied education, state-of-the-art facilities, and strategic partnerships with local and global companies, University of Doha for Science and Technology continues to solidify its position as a leader in shaping national talent capable of competing in the global job market. The University's programmes, which incorporate the latest technologies and teaching methods, equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in their career paths, aligning with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.