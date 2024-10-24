Moph To Hold Workshop On Prevention And Management Of Non-Communicable Diseases

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) is organising a titled“The Future of Public Health: Integrated Strategies for the Prevention and Management of Non-Communicable Diseases”, on Sunday, October 27, at the Itqan Center for Medical Innovation and Simulation.

Organised in collaboration with a specialised international company, the workshop aims to tackle critical issues related to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through innovative and integrated public health strategies. It will bring together leading experts and key partners from various health sector entities, including policymakers, healthcare providers, academics, and community leaders, to foster dialogue and develop practical approaches to addressing the growing burden of NCDs in Qatar and the region.

The workshop will feature presentations on future visions for public health policies in Qatar and the importance of collaborative strategies in combating NCDs.

Additionally, it will include discussion panels and presentations focusing on the establishment of a comprehensive public health system, the role of digital health, and community participation in NCD prevention.

The event is expected to draw significant interest from specialists.