QDA Launches World Diabetes Day Campaign

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Association (QDA) has launched its annual campaign on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 of each year.

Led by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the participation of all its members from diabetes associations around the world, including the Qatar Diabetes Association, World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.

The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.

World Diabetes Day takes on a new slogan every year, highlighting one of the topics of diabetes, and this year 2024, the campaign focuses on“Diabetes & Wellbeing.”

This year's World Diabetes Day campaign focused on several key aspects, the first aspect is the lives of diabetics, where millions of people with diabetes face daily challenges in managing their condition at home, work and school, and must be flexible, organised and responsible, which affects every part of a person's life, and often has a negative impact on their health.

The second aspect focused on diabetes care, emphasizing that diabetes care includes adequate support for a good healthy life, while the third aspect stressed the need to give priority to supporting the quality of healthy life for diabetics.

Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director of Qatar Diabetes Association, said,“The facts and figures of diabetes show the escalating global burden on people and countries. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes, and by 2045, projections show that about 783 million, will live with diabetes, an increase of 46%.”

“More than 90% of people living with diabetes are type II diabetes, which is driven by social, economic, environmental, and genetic factors. Low levels of physical activity, weight gain, and the prevalence of obesity are among the causes of type II diabetes.

“However, it is possible to reduce the impact of diabetes by taking preventive measures and providing early diagnosis and appropriate care. Therefore, we consider World Diabetes Day as a mobilization for the entire global diabetes community to provide a strong common voice to raise awareness of diabetes, its seriousness, and how to prevent it. We also want all concerned parties to take the necessary measures to combat it and ensure the safety of our communities” he added.

Qatar Diabetes Association's campaign includes many events, especially the“Diabetes Walkathon” on Friday, November 15, in its eighteenth edition, at Aspire Park. Over the years, the Walkathon has attracted decision-makers, health leaders, school and university students, as well as the general public. Dr. Al Hamaq called on all government agencies, civil society institutions, schools, sports clubs, individuals and opinion leaders, journalists, and all individuals to register and participate in the success of the enlightenment process.

The Qatar Diabetes Association is organising its annual medical conference on“ Diabetes Comorbidities and Complications,” which dedicates its efforts to the treatment of diabetes, related complications, technology, and prevention. The conference will be held on November 8-9, 2024, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).