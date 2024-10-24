Exhibition At Katara Showcases Qatari Women's Role In History, Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara yesterday opened the first private exhibition of Qatari visual artist Noura Al Mazrouei, titled 'Hareem Lawal', marking the Public Day in Katara.

General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Foundation, Prof. Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, emphasised the importance of this exhibition as a to document stories and traditions that have shaped the conspicuous Qatari cultural identity.

He added that the event helps promote understanding and respect for the epochal history of Qatar as a testament to the tight-knit Qatari community.

Al Sulaiti affirmed that the exhibition shines a spotlight on beauty and identity, as well as the Qatari women's life in the ancient times, reflecting the strength and innovation of the Qatari women during that time.



Al Mazrouei said this art experience demonstrates her deep-rooted connection with the history of the Qatari women.