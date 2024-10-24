Ministry Of Social Development And Family Rolls Out Family Consultation Clinic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad yesterday launched a family consultation intended for boosting societal cohesion.

The Watad Clinic for marriage and family therapy/consultation was launched in collaboration between the of Social Development and Family (MSDF) and Family Consulting Center (Wifaq), and it provides free and confidential support for families to overcome their psychological, social, and educational challenges.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Supreme Judicial Council judges, senior MSDF officials and social centres' representatives.

Wifaq Executive Director Eng. Jabr Rashid Al Nuaimi said the move responds to the growing societal needs for reliable and professional marital and family counselling through specialised consultants.

The Watad Clinic ensures a safe platform for families to communicate with an elite group of specialists in this field, and this service is not just consultations, but rather a step towards building strong family relationships that enhance social cohesion and preserve the family entity, he said.

MSDF's Social Security Administration Director Abdullah Mohammed Al Hajri said the Watad consultations would not be limited to couples but include all family members to help them overcome crises and enhance understanding.

According to statistics released by the service, up to 1,590 consultations have been provided until the third quarter of this year.