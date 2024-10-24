Air Defense System Destroys About Dozen Russian Drones Around Kyiv - KCMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 24, about a dozen Russian drones were detected and neutralized in the airspace around Kyiv.

This was reported by the KCMA in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The fourteenth air attack by the Russian on Kyiv since the beginning of October! As usual, the enemy used a UAV to destroy a peaceful civilian city. The place where the drones were launched was Kursk region, and the drones entered the capital mainly from the north and northeast. The air alert in the capital was announced three times during the night and lasted almost 6 hours in total. Air defense forces and equipment detected about a dozen Russian drones in the airspace around Kyiv. All the enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized,” said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to him, there is no information on damage or casualties at the moment.

In Kyiv region, air defense system targeted enemy, explosions were heard

In Kyiv region, combat operations are underway against the remaining enemy UAVs. Therefore, it is possible that an air alert will be declared in Kyiv, Popko added.

As a reminder, Kyiv was on air alert twice during the night of October 24 due to the threat of attack drones from the Russian Federation.