'I Was Not Here But...': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After 'Unauthorized' Bengaluru Building Collapse Leaves 8 Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Bengaluru, an 'unauthorised' building collapse on Tuesday led to 8 fatalities in Karnataka's capital. Chief Siddaramaiah alleged that the structure collapsed not because of the rain but because of substandard work.

Karnataka CM said,“I was not here but the deputy CM was as I was in Wayanad. 8 people have lost their lives in the incident. Those hospitalized, expenditure will be taken care of by the govt. ₹5 Lakh ex-gratia to be given to the family of those deceased.” He said this was an unauthorized building that was being built and it has not collapsed because of the rain but because of substandard work. He further noted that a notice was given, and assistant executive engineer (Vinay K) was suspended in the wake of the tragedy.

He added, "Zonal officials will be given notice... Didn't such incidents happen when the BJP was in power? As LoP I have visited the spots of such incidents. We are not running away from our responsibilities," reported ANI.

Condoling the death of 8 individuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a compensation of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be granted to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the incident.

PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”

Additional Commissioner of Bengaluru Satish Kumar informed ANI that the deceased were identified as Harman (26), Tripal (35), Mohd Sahil (19), Sathya Raju (25), and Shankar, among four others. In connection with the collapse.

Karnataka police registered an FIR at Hennur Police Station against three accused, namely Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai. They have been carged under various sections of the BNS and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. Son of Munirajareddy Bhuvan Reddy, under whose name the four-story building was being constructed, has also been arrested.

(With ANI inputs)