Azerbaijan's Gafarova Expresses Her Condolences To Speaker Of TBMM In Connection With Terrorist Attack In Ankara
Date
10/24/2024 1:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed
condolences to the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly
Numan Kurtulmuş regarding the terrorist act committed in
Ankara.
S. Gafarova, in her letter addressed to the Speaker of the
Turkish Parliament, said that she was shocked by the news of the
death of people as a result of the terrorist act committed in the
Turkish Aviation and Space industry Company and strongly condemned
the terrorist act.
The Speaker of the Parliament expressed deep condolences to the
families and relatives of the deceased, to the brotherly people of
Turkiye on her own behalf and on behalf of the deputies of the
Milli Majlis, and wished for the recovery of the injured.
MENAFN24102024000195011045ID1108814073
