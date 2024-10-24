Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates The 15Th Indian Film Festival Of Ireland In Dublin

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dublin, 3rd October 2024: The 15th edition of the prestigious Indian Festival of Ireland (IFFI) was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an internationally acclaimed film, television, and personality, and the Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University. The festival, running from 3rd to 6th October 2024, was hosted at the state-of-the-art theatre at UCD University in Dublin, under the leadership of renowned and festival director Siraj Zaidi.



In his inaugural address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah highlighted the powerful role that films play in showcasing the cultural richness of nations.“Films are the best way to project the culture of any country, and film festivals are extraordinary platforms to spotlight these cinematic gems,” said Dr. Marwah. He expressed his gratitude to Siraj Zaidi and the festival's organizing team for their dedication in curating such an impactful event that celebrates the art of Indian cinema in Ireland.“It is a matter of pride that Indian films are appreciated globally, including in Ireland, and I congratulate the team for their incredible work,” he added.



Dr. Marwah also spoke about the unifying force of films, emphasizing how they foster love, peace, and harmony among people from diverse backgrounds. He praised the impeccable hospitality and arrangements made by Dublin to welcome filmmakers and their teams from India and around the world.



Festival director Siraj Zaidi expressed his gratitude to Dr. Sandeep Marwah for gracing the occasion and acknowledged his immense contributions to the world of cinema.“We are honored to have a living legend like Dr. Sandeep Marwah with us at the festival. Indian cinema is gaining recognition worldwide, and this festival has now become a significant cultural event in Ireland,” said Zaidi.



The festival opened with the screening of the highly anticipated film“Mujib: The Making of a Nation,” a co-production between India and Bangladesh. The film, written by acclaimed writer Atul Tiwari and directed by veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, explores the life and legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.



The event was also graced by several notable figures, including Atul Tiwari, renowned writer and actor; Satish Sharma, actor, model, and director; Shakeba Umar, social entrepreneur; and Prabha Mishra, film producer from India.



As Dr. Marwah plans to attend the entire festival, he expressed his enthusiasm for watching as many films as possible during his stay in Dublin. The Indian Film Festival of Ireland continues to serve as a bridge between Indian and Irish cinema, showcasing the creativity and diversity of the Indian film industry to an international audience.



