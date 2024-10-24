Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Forecast: Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The thermoplastic pipe market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $3.04 billion in 2023 to $3.23 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors driving this growth include regulatory changes, infrastructure development, global economic conditions, and environmental concerns.

The thermoplastic pipe market is expected to grow strongly, reaching $4.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The growth is attributed to the expanding oil and gas industry, the adoption of renewable energy, increased use of thermoplastic pipes, and regulatory measures for safe transport of oil and gas. Trends include material advancements, hybrid solutions, innovative manufacturing techniques, and competitive innovations.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Thermoplastic Pipe Market?

Growing demand from the oil and gas industry for corrosion-resistant solutions is boosting the thermoplastic pipe market. Thermoplastic pipelines are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and ideal for deeper offshore oil exploration and transportation.

Major companies operating in the market report are Baker Hughes Company, Prysmian Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Uponor Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, Inc, TechnipFMC plc, Wienerberger AG, Georg Fischer Ltd, Mueller Industries, Inc., GF Piping Systems, Inteplast Group, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, JM Eagle Inc.

In the thermoplastic pipe market, product innovations are gaining popularity as companies develop advanced thermoplastic pipes with features like fire and corrosion resistance, lightweight design, and integrated reinforcement layers.

1) By Product Type: Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP), Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP)

2) By Polymer Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Polymer Types

3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

4) By End-User: Oil And Gas, Water And Wastewater, Mining And Dredging, Utilities And Renewables

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the thermoplastic pipes global market share in 2023. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A thermoplastic pipe is made from polymer resin-based plastic that softens when heated and hardens upon cooling. These pipes are favored by fabricators and custom home builders due to their excellent quality and consistent properties.

