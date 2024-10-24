عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Allocates Additional USD 6.5M For Ukrainians Who Shelter Idps

UN Allocates Additional USD 6.5M For Ukrainians Who Shelter Idps


10/24/2024 12:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has allocated an additional USD
6.5 million to support payments for Ukrainians who have sheltered internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the Pryhystok (Shelter) program.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchu , following a meeting with UNHCR's Head in Ukraine, Karolina Lindholm Billing.

"We agreed to increase funding for the Pryhystok program. The 2024 budget for the program has been increased from USD
15 million to USD
21.5 million, allowing the program to successfully complete this year," Vereshchuk noted.

Read also: Work on allocation of $ 50B loan for Ukraine in final stretch - Scholz

Since January, under the Pryhystok project, compensation for homeowners who have hosted displaced persons has been financed by the UNHCR. Payments under the program were temporarily suspended on September 1 due to lack of funds.

MENAFN24102024000193011044ID1108813989


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search