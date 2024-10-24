UN Allocates Additional USD 6.5M For Ukrainians Who Shelter Idps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has allocated an additional USD

6.5 million to support payments for Ukrainians who have sheltered internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the Pryhystok (Shelter) program.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchu , following a meeting with UNHCR's Head in Ukraine, Karolina Lindholm Billing.

"We agreed to increase funding for the Pryhystok program. The 2024 budget for the program has been increased from USD

15 million to USD

21.5 million, allowing the program to successfully complete this year," Vereshchuk noted.

onof $forin

Since January, under the Pryhystok project, compensation for homeowners who have hosted displaced persons has been financed by the UNHCR. Payments under the program were temporarily suspended on September 1 due to lack of funds.