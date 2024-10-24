One Killed, One Injured In Israeli Airstrike In Jnah, In Lebanese Capital: Media
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BEIRUT, Oct 24 (NNN-NNA) – An Israeli airstrike targeted last night an apartment in Beirut's Jnah district, which the local Al-Mayadeen TV said was used as an office by its reporter.
“We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for targeting the office of a well-known journalist, working for a renowned media channel,” Al-Mayadeen said, adding that, it already vacated its office in Beirut last month.
Meanwhile, the local al-Jadeed TV channel reported that, one individual was killed and another injured in the airstrike, without specifying their identities.
Israeli forces also renewed last night, their airstrikes on Dahieh, Beirut's southern suburbs, after issuing warnings that it would attack several sites there.
Since Sept 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. Early this month, Israel also launched a ground operation near the southern Lebanese border.– NNN-NNA
