Wedding Turns Tragic As Fire Engulfs Groom's House In Lasjan
Date
10/24/2024 12:06:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- What was supposed to be the happiest day of Rameez's life quickly turned into a nightmare when a fire engulfed his family home in the Lasjan area of Srinagar on Tuesday night. Dressed in his wedding attire with a turban on his head, Rameez was preparing to leave for his bride's home when disaster struck.
The once joyous atmosphere was shattered as the fire consumed their dreams and transformed a celebratory night into an unforgettable tragedy. Family members and relatives recounted the events.
“Around 7:30 pm, a neighbour was alerted that smoke was coming from the top floor of their home. As we approached, we saw flames engulfing the entire hall on the upper floor. We tried to extinguish the fire ourselves, but the smoke and heat were overwhelming,” one relative, Mohammad Ramzan, recounted, as per news agency KNO.
“We called for help, and the Fire & Emergency Services arrived, but it took them nearly half an hour. By the time they started battling the flames, their fire service vehicle ran out of water after 15 to 20 minutes,” he added.
When they called for a second vehicle, it also took another half hour to arrive, and by then, huge damage had already occurred, with more than half of the top floor engulfed in flames.
“What was meant to be a night filled with joy turned silent, filled with grief and cries. Fortunately, there was no loss of life,” a nearby neighbour remarked.
Another relative said the family had recently redecorated their home, including the hall with intricate traditional wooden carvings known as“Khatamband”. All their efforts were lost in the fire, and they now desperately seek assistance from the authorities, he said.
As the groom prepared to bring his bride home after the reception, his dreams were reduced to ashes. Tragically, Rameez had to arrive at his bride's home wearing only“nylon slippers”.
Officials confirmed that a residential house was engulfed in flames in Srinagar's Lasjan area on Tuesday night.
