Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the third quarter 2024 compared with the same period of 2023:



Revenues of $1,099.3 million, a 9% increase from $1,004.0 million (9% increase on a constant currency1 basis).

Operating income of $182.2 million, a 9% increase from $167.0 million (9% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $225.7 million, a 6% increase from $212.5 million (6% increase on a constant currency basis).

Net income attributable to Euronet of $151.5 million, or $3.21 diluted earnings per share, compared with $104.2 million, or $2.05 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted earnings per share3 of $3.03, an 11% increase from $2.72. Euronet's cash and cash equivalents were $1,524.1 million and ATM cash was $805.4 million, totaling $2,329.5 million as of September 30, 2024, and availability under its revolving credit facilities was approximately $669.8 million.





“I am pleased that we achieved a third quarter adjusted EPS of $3.03, an 11% increase over the prior year's $2.72. I also point out that we did not include in our adjusted EPS approximately $0.28 per share related to an investment gain. Had we done so, adjusted EPS would have been $3.31. This year's third quarter is a great reminder of how our product and geographic diversity helps to provide consistency in our earnings. Moreover, with our 17% nine months year to date adjusted EPS growth, we are well on track to be at the top end of the range with good prospects to exceed the range,” stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Money Transfer produced strong third quarter results compared to the prior year across all financial metrics. EFT produced solid results across all metrics with double digit growth in operating income and adjusted EBITDA. epay delivered double-digit revenue and transaction growth."

Taking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, continued double-digit quarterly earnings growth, and historical seasonal patterns, the Company remains confident in its previously announced expectations that its 2024 adjusted EPS will grow 10-15% year-over-year, consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates. Moreover, the Company expects that in 2025 it will again produce adjusted EPS growth in the 10-15% range. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2024 compared with the same period or date in 2023:



Revenues of $373.0 million, an 8% increase from $345.8 million (7% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $117.3 million, a 12% increase from $104.8 million (12% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $142.1 million, a 10% increase from $128.7 million (10% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 2,982 million, a 34% increase from 2,231 million. Total of 55,292 installed ATMs as of September 30, 2024, a 4% increase from 53,272. We operated 54,020 active ATMs as of September 30, 2024, a 5% increase from 51,496 as of September 30, 2023.





Constant currency revenue, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA growth in the third quarter 2024 was driven by travel, growth in the merchant services business and growth within recent market expansion. Operating margins benefited from transactions driven by continued travel recovery together with effective expense management.

The increase in active ATMs includes the acquisition of 800 ATMs in Malaysia together with the addition of approximately 800 outsourcing ATMs, and the impact of winterizing 500 more ATMs in the prior year at September 30, 2023, compared to September 30, 2024.

Transaction growth outpaced revenue growth due to continued growth in high-volume low-value transactions in India.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2024 compared with the same period or date in 2023:



Revenues of $290.3 million, a 10% increase from $264.5 million (10% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $29.1 million, a 3% increase from $28.3 million (2% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $31.0 million, a 3% increase from $30.1 million (3% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 1,126 million, a 22% increase from 925 million.

POS terminals of approximately 766,000 as of September 30, 2024, a 5% decrease from approximately 810,000. Retailer locations of approximately 348,000 as of September 30, 2024, unchanged from prior year.

Double-digit revenue and transaction growth was driven by continued digital media and mobile growth. Operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth did not keep pace with the overall growth in revenue due to inflationary pressures in the business and expenses incurred to launch new proprietary product offerings.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2024 compared with the same period or date in 2023:



Revenues of $438.2 million, an 11% increase from $395.9 million (10% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $58.1 million, an 8% increase from $53.7 million (7% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million, a 6% increase from $60.7 million (4% increase on a constant currency basis).

Total transactions of 45.1 million, an 11% increase from 40.6 million. Network locations of approximately 595,000 as of September 30, 2024, a 10% increase from approximately 540,000.

Constant currency revenue growth was primarily driven by near double-digit growth in cross-border transactions, offset by a decrease in intra-US transactions. Direct-to-consumer digital transactions grew by 30%, reflecting strong consumer demand for digital products, which represents 19% of total digital transactions. The constant currency operating income increase of 7% was influenced by an additional $2 million year-over-year digital customer marketing spend during the quarter versus last year. Excluding the incremental digital customer marketing spend, constant currency operating income growth would have exceeded 10%, producing operating margins consistent with prior year. Money Transfer's revenue and gross profit per transaction were consistent with the prior year.

Corporate and Other reports $22.3 million of expense for the third quarter 2024 compared with $19.8 million for the third quarter 2023. The increase in corporate expenses is largely from increased salaries, performance-based compensation and other management expenses.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand was $1,524.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1,271.8 million as of June 30, 2024. The net increase in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents is the net result of the generation of cash from operations and working capital fluctuations partially offset by share repurchases.

Total indebtedness was $2,278.8 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $2,270.2 million as of June 30, 2024. Availability under the Company's revolving credit facilities was approximately $669.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

The Company repurchased 1 million shares for $101.3 million during the third quarter, which will improve earnings per share by 2% for future periods.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, operating income, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) share-based compensation, c) acquired intangible asset amortization, d) non-cash income tax expense, e) non-cash investment gain f) other non-operating or non-recurring items and g) dilutive shares relate to the Company's convertible bonds. Adjusted earnings per share represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit card processing, ATMs, POS services, branded payments, foreign currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payments network that includes 55,292 installed ATMs, approximately 949,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 113 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 766,000 POS terminals at approximately 348,000 retailer locations in 64 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 595,000 locations serving 205 countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

