Prime Ministry Launches Website For Tracking Development Projects By Governorate

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Prime on Wednesday launched a new website to monitor the progress of projects approved by the Cabinet during its monthly meetings in various governorates, starting with Karak last week.

This initiative is part of the government's development vision for the coming years, developed in cooperation with elected councils and civil bodies in each region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The website features summaries of weekly field visits led by the prime minister, detailing the government's immediate actions in response to each visit.

To date, these visits have covered 14 locations across four governorates, focusing on key areas such as services, production, social issues, and youth development, Petra, reported.

The website would be regularly updated with information on the progress of projects, their completion status and future plans, along with estimated costs.

As cabinet meetings are held in other governorates, details of those projects will be added.

The website organises projects by the governorate and ministry, offering a comprehensive breakdown of completed, ongoing, and upcoming initiatives, along with relevant statistics.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani stressed the government's commitment to continuously tracking fieldwork, whether related to Cabinet meetings in the governorates or the prime minister's weekly visits across the Kingdom

Momani also noted that all information will be documented and made publicly available.