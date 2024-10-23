(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) , an emerging player in the and battery-mineral spaces, is strategically positioned to capitalize on growing demand.“The rise in electric-vehicle production and renewable-energy technologies has led to an increased focus on battery minerals, such as nickel, copper and cobalt, while remains a key asset in times of economic uncertainty,” a recent article reads.

“Renforth's flagship Parbec Gold Project is located in the world-renowned gold-mining region of Malartic. This project holds a significant indicated near-surface gold resource, accompanied by additional inferred ounces... In addition to gold, Renforth Resources is exploring opportunities in battery minerals. The company is investigating large-scale multi-metals occurrence in the same region, recognizing the growing demand for contained critical minerals such as nickel, copper and cobalt. By diversifying its portfolio to include both gold and battery minerals, Renforth aims to create a robust business model that capitalizes on the strengths of both markets. The company is well on its way to becoming a significant contributor to Canada's mining industry.”

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada.

