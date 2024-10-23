MENAFN - PR Newswire) NANCHANG, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report fromJiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): During the Beijing Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Moses Arthur Baidoo, a Ghanaian international student of East China University of Technology, served as the president of Nanchang Chapter of the National Union of Ghanaian Students in China, was invited to participate in the presidential welcoming activity held by Ghanaian Embassy in China, where he was received by the President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, and Ghanaian minister of finance, along with many other dignitaries.

Moses' Dream

Moses has been in China for 6 years and has witnessed the rapid development and progress of China. He studies and works hard with the dream of bringing Chinese wisdom and technology back to his home country of Ghana, contributing to its development.

Moses' story symbolizes the friendship between China and Africa, and his dream outlines the broader picture of China-Africa cooperation and the inseparable friendship between the Chinese and African peoples.

