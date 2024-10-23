Sanctuary Medicinals To Host Halloween Celebration In Gardner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GARDNER, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sanctuary Medicinals is welcoming the community to its Halloween Celebration on October 26th, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, at 16 Pearson Boulevard. This free event is open to the public and offers a full day of local music, art, and fall-inspired fun.

Live performances will feature:

- JD1Soundz (11 AM – 1 PM)

- Jesse Loops (1 PM – 3 PM)

- Last Call (3 PM – 6 PM)

Alongside the music, attendees can participate in activities like tarot readings, pumpkin decorating contests, and fire and poi performances. Local vendors, including glassblowers and craft artists, will also be on-site to showcase their work.

Food will be available for purchase by East Street Tacos and Uncle Joey's Cannolis, as well as beer and wine from Moon Hill Brewing Co. (1 PM – 7 PM). Non-alcoholic beverages will also be offered throughout the event.

While costumes are encouraged, attendees are asked to avoid face coverings to maintain a welcoming and safe atmosphere. Please note that cannabis consumption is prohibited on-site, and alcohol will be served, so responsible drinking is encouraged.

As part of the celebration, Sanctuary Medicinals will be holding an in-store blowout sale, offering 40% off select products throughout the day.

This event is open to anyone 21+ or with a valid medical ID. For more information, follow Sanctuary Medicinals

on Instagram or visit the store in Gardner.

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals

