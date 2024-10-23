Biden On Utilizing Frozen Russian Assets: World Rallies Around Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden expressed firm belief in the victory of Ukraine and called the latest decisions on the involvement of Russian assets in support of the embattled nation a reminder to Vladimir that the world is on the side of Ukrainians, and that tyrants must pay for their aggression.

That's according to a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The people of Ukraine will prevail. This is another reminder to Vladimir Putin that the world has rallied behind Ukraine-and the United States and our G7 partners will continue to stand with them every step of the way.," the head of the White House emphasized.

Thus, according to the U.S. leader, Ukraine is able to receive the required assistance without delay and will not burden U.S. taxpayers.

G7for Ukraine: U.S. allocating $20B

"These loans will support the people of Ukraine as they defend and rebuild their country. And our efforts make it clear: tyrants will be responsible for the damages they cause," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. government on Wednesday decided to provide $20 billion within a larger G7 loan for Ukraine, which will be secured by profits from the frozen Russian assets.