Diplomat: Kuwait Backs Int'l Efforts For Fair, Sustainable Globalization

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has reiterated determination to support international efforts to achieve a fair and sustainable globalization that ensures equal rights and opportunities for all countries.

Diplomatic Attachأ© Ahmad Sayyar, of the Kuwaiti Mission to the UN, said this on Wednesday at a special session of the UN Economic and Committee on the issue of globalization in New York.

He argued that synergy and cooperation between world countries are necessary for tackling the numerous economic and geopolitical challenges facing the world.

Joint cross borders actions are also necessary to achieve social justice and sustainable development for all, Sayyer said.

The Kuwaiti diplomat pointed to Kuwait's efforts to contribute to building a more cooperative global system based on mutual respect for sovereignty and amid at realizing common interests.

Kuwait firmly convinced that international cooperation is the only way to ensure stability and prosperity in the world, he affirmed.

He added that since its independence, Kuwait is committed to build strong relations with the international community and consolidate political, economic and cultural partnerships.

Sayyer highlighted Kuwait's generous assistance to developing and disasters-hit countries to strengthen international security and stability.

He stressed that Kuwait believes in the importance of a multilateral global system based on mutual respect and sustainable cooperation.

Sayyer underlined the need to eliminate economic and social disparities between countries by establishing fair and comprehensive cooperation mechanisms.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fields of science and technology to achieve sustainable development for all in the era of globalization.

