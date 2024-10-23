Amb. Sasahara: US Committed To Kuwait's Security, Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Yusuf Al-Tatan

KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara commended Wednesday the deeply-rooted relations with Kuwait and reaffirmed her country's commitment to Kuwait's security and sovereignty.

Ambassador Sasahara made this remark during a celebratory ceremony organized by the US embassy in Kuwait to mark the 248th US Independence Day.

The relations between the United States and the State of Kuwait are strong and deep-rooted, she affirmed.

Ambassador Sasahara emphasized that the US would remain a strategic partner for Kuwait in a variety of domains, especially security, which shows a firm commitment to Kuwait's security and sovereignty.

She pointed out that the security relations between the two countries were tested during wars, referring to the US leading role in the Kuwait liberation war.

Regarding the cultural relations, Ambassador Sasahara said that thousands of Kuwaiti students studied at and graduated from American universities and have returned home to effectively contribute to the development of their country.

In this regard, she hailed the role played by the Director General of the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem, who holds a doctorate in mass communications from Indiana University in the United States.

She also admired KUNA's efforts in combating rumors and misleading information by launching the KUNA Observatory to verify news and debunk rumors as well as in keeping pace with modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

The US envoy added that thousands of Kuwaiti citizens visit the United States every year for trade, investment, medical and tourism purposes.

On the developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, the US Ambassador said that diplomacy is the only way to stop the violence immediately and help the most affected to return to their homes, rebuild them, and live in peace and dignity.

She stressed the need to take irreversible steps to have a safe and stable State of Palestine.

The US ambassador hoped peace would prevail in the world and the bloodshed, of innocent people especially in the Middle East, would stop soon. (pickup previous)

