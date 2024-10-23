Pink Sands Resort Debuts New Villas, Oceanfront Infinity Edge Pool And Culinary Offerings By Chef David Goette

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pink Sands Resort on Harbour Island debuts new oceanfront, infinity edge pool and luxury accommodations

Iconic luxury resort adds new villas with private pool to 20-acres of lush, beachfront property, and island-inspired cuisine to Malcolm51 and Blue Bar & Kitchen

- Kym Nielsen, General Manager of Pink Sands ResortHARBOUR ISLAND, BAHAMAS, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orchestra Hotels + Resorts , a leading hospitality group delivering a meaningful and luxury experience, announced that Pink Sands Resort – a historic property secluded in a tropical, garden-like and oceanfront setting on Harbour Island in the Bahamas – has recently unveiled new villas, an oceanfront, infinity-edge pool, and with the introduction of Executive Chef David Goette, new elevated menus at Malcolm51 and Blue Bar & Kitchen .Expanding on the luxurious accommodations of cottages, villas and homes, spread throughout 20 acres of private winding palm-shaded paths, rambling gardens, and picturesque beach settings, Pink Sands debuts new villas. Each one is characterized by a British Colonial Style with a coastal feel, first-class service and modern amenities. One and Two story villas are custom designed with high end full kitchens, private pools, outdoor showers and summer kitchens.The long-endured vacation dilemma of pool vs. beach day is no more, at Pink Sands Resort. The ocean-front infinity edge pool just beneath the famed Blue Bar & Kitchen, overlooks the pink sand beaches and features an expansive pool deck with a lounge area, signature pink and white umbrellas. Full Food & Beverage Menu are available at poolside, from Blue Bar & Kitchen.For those who travel with wellness in mind, Pink Sands Resort offers several soothing services by Chotika Keawpanas, affectionally referred to as Kae, Wellness and Spa Manager. Guests can book a variety in-room treatments – aromatherapy, Swedish, sport, Thai, prenatal, and the Pink Sands Signature Massage – a body scrub with local coffee and coconut, and tailored spa experiences. Additionally, complimentary yoga is offered Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30am on the oceanfront, lower deck of Blue Bar & Kitchen.Visitors who are seeking more of a physical fitness experience, can take it to the courts. Pink Sands Resort has two full-size courts and provides the necessary equipment to play a friendly pickup game of pickleball or tennis. Private lessons with a tennis pro can be arranged upon request.Pink Sands Resort proudly announced the joining of Executive Chef David Goette, and under his creative culinary direction, several new epicurean offerings. Chef Goette is a seasoned fine dining and performance-driven chef, bringing expertise and extensive experience to Pink Sands Resort derived from catering to luxury hotels and resorts from around the world, high-net-worth individuals, international dignitaries/presidents, celebrities, royalty, and business elite.He's embraced the flavors of the island, using locally sourced seafood and spices when possible; some cultivated from the Pink Sands on-resort garden. With five raised beds, and 12 hydroponic systems, the garden produces a variety of fresh herbs and vegetables like mint, basil, lemongrass, rosemary, tomatoes, yams, Swiss chard, kale and eggplants. Further cultivating the fruits of the island, Chef Goette makes ample use of the on-resort fruit trees growing passion fruit, bananas, and plantains.These fresh ingredients can be found in most dishes served at the oceanfront Blue Bar & Kitchen, and at the fine dining establishment, Malcolm 51, also integrating seasonal favorites like lobster and fresh conch. Guests can enjoy lighter fare for breakfast and lunch at Blue Bar & Kitchen, and a more dedicant meal at Malcolm51 via the sushi offerings and dinner menu. In addition to the staple offerings, Chef Goette also creates seasonal and holiday menus, providing an entirely new culinary experience for locals and repeat guests to enjoy.The famed Malcolm 51 restaurant was also reimagined. Building on its original charm, the indoor dining room now features ample seating for socializing parties or intimate settings for romantic experiences; a welcoming and lively bar; and the impressive addition of a sushi bar all within a refreshing air-conditioned space. For those who prefer the island air and dining alfresco, the restaurant also features a renovated and expansive outdoor seating area, enhanced by subtle string lighting and the sounds of the nearby koi pond.Pink Sands Resort welcomes guests from around the world to experience these modern amenities, 32 cottages, villas and homes, the charm of Harbour Island, and famed pink sand beaches.

Leia Bosco

Susan Penrod PR

+1 954-815-7412

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.