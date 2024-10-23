Klatt Works, Executive Flightways, L2 Aviation, And Ametek Revolutionize Business Jet Safety With The First SAVED System STC For The G550

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed by Executive Flightways, Inc. (EFI), Klatt Works, and L2 marking a major step toward enhancing safety and operational resilience for business jet operators.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klatt Works and L2 Aviation are excited to announce the launch of the first-ever business jet FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC).

This STC features the state-of-the-art SAVED system to be installed on BLM Aviation's Gulfstream G550 , paving the way for both the G550 and the G450 aircraft types.

The Klatt Works Smoke Assured Vision Enhanced Display (SAVED) system is a unique wearable system that adds augmented reality technology to existing pilot oxygen masks, displaying critical flight information. During a smoke in the cockpit emergency, when the pilot cannot clearly see the flight instruments nor out the windscreen, SAVED provides a see-through display inside the oxygen mask that presents HUD symbology with nose camera video. This allows the aircrew to aviate during an extreme smoke emergency with required visual references to land or ditch the aircraft.

For the G550 certification, L2 Aviation will spearhead the application process for the STC and will handle the production of kits for Klatt Works' cutting-edge SAVED system. EFI, a trusted name in executive flight services, will support the initial installation of the SAVED system on the G550 and perform future installations for new customers, providing a seamless and efficient installation process for fleet operators.

Ametek Ameron will play a vital role in this project by integrating the SAVED system into the pilot two-piece oxygen masks. They will offer ongoing maintenance and mask servicing based on customer requirements, ensuring that clients receive a fully integrated and supported solution. This collaboration offers business jet operators a full-service experience, from installation to ongoing maintenance, with the latest in safety technology.

The certification plan has already been submitted to the FAA, with the goal of receiving STC approval by February 2025. This approval will mark a significant milestone in making advanced safety systems like SAVED more accessible to the aviation community.

The customer, whether a private jet owner or an aviation fleet operator, will benefit from enhanced safety features that prioritize visibility during critical moments with smoke in the cockpit. The SAVED system is designed to give peace of mind, making it a vital addition for anyone seeking maximum safety in their aviation operations.

