Avoid Gaza Spillover

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The killing of the Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in an allegedly accidental encounter with the Israeli forces on October 16 has marked yet another turning point in over a year-old war between Israel and Palestinians which has now expanded to Lebanon. Like Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah earlier, Sinwar had become central to Palestinian struggle against occupation. Israel, on the other hand, considered him an architect of the October 7 assault that killed 1139 Israelis. Ever since, Israel has killed over 42500 Palestinians, mostly children and women.



Now, Israel has expanded the war into Lebanon killing over 2500 Lebanese in a matter of few weeks. While, Israel and its western allies have hailed the killing of Sinwar as justice for his October 7 attack, his death seems to have only further elevated his stature in the eyes of Palestinians and the supporters of their resistance around the world – helped no less by Israel's decision to broadcast the leader's last moments before his death. Instead of being hidden in the warren of tunnels underneath Gaza, surrounded by Israeli hostages, as was alleged by Israel, Sinwar turned out to be fighting on the battlefield. He was the third top leader to be killed after Nasrallah and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh who was assassinated during his visit to Iran as guest at the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.



ADVERTISEMENT

The Middle East is at a perilous juncture, with escalating violence threatening to ignite a full-scale regional conflict. But the world doesn't seem to be paying enough attention. In a renewed attempt at securing peace,

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited the Middle East yet again. But without decisive action, the relentless cycle of violence will not only claim more lives but also destabilize the region, with catastrophic global repercussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli offensive has unleashed devastation in Gaza and Lebanon. The killing of prominent leaders may offer symbolic victories, but it also strengthens the resolve of Palestinians and Hezbollah to continue fighting.

This unchecked escalation risks drawing neighboring states deeper into the conflict. While the US is attempting to negotiate ceasefire terms, efforts remain fragile.



The international community must act before the window for peace closes entirely. Major powers must push for an immediate ceasefire. Diplomatic pressure must be exerted on Israel to halt strikes and prevent further civilian suffering. The alternative is a regional conflagration that will be far more destructive and destabilizing. The time to act is now-before the situation spirals out of control, leaving the world to grapple with the fallout of a larger, region-wide conflict.

Read Also Sinwar's Picture With Ayatollah Khamenei Released 'This Is How A Hero Dies,' Say Gazans Of Sinwar's Battlefield Death