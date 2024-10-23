La Concha Key West Announces The Opening Of New Restaurants - Tropicado, El Dom Café And Perla

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unveiling new cocktail and experiences in its mojito bar, Cuban coffee shop and restaurant

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- La Concha Key West , the newly-reimagined ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, introduces new cocktail and culinary experiences as a part of the iconic hotel's reimagining, proudly unveiling the opening of Tropicado, El Dom Café and Perla.Presenting an ambiance of vintage Cuba brought into latest Key West fashion, La Concha is a place to discover the effortless pleasure of“conch” (a nickname for native Key West locals) hospitality. Guided by Executive Chef Juan Cuadra and Food & Beverage Director Lilian Garapan, the new culinary outlets specialize in a signature tropical, Cuban and Spanish style cooking with sustainable, farm-to-table ingredients and a refreshing, creative beverage program.As a classic mojito bar, Tropicado is vibrant and relaxed, offering crafted classic drinks and lite bites served by Certified Mojito Masters. The inventive mashup of“Tropical” and the Spanish suffix“ado” implying“how we feel”, Tropicado is more than a bar; it is a state of being and a way of life. The expertly crafted cocktails include the must try specialty mojitos, notable daiquiris, and a handful of other bar classics including Papa's Old Fashioned, Kingston Negroni, El Dom Espresso Martini, and the La Concha Margarita along with a beer and wine menu. Tropicado's light bite tapas, inspired by Spanish tropical cuisine, feature a variety of dishes such as Key West Pinks Ceviche, Mojito Yellowfin Tuna and a Bahamian Conch Patty. Other favorites of the menu include dishes like Duval Street Tacos, Chicken Fricassee Empanadas and Rabo Encendido Boricua Mofongo.Perla, Spanish for“pearl,” is a culinary experience featuring modern Cuban cuisine through the vibrant lens of Key West. Unique dishes and contemporary takes on traditional plates, Perla serves signature casual breakfasts, and soon to come nostalgic dinners. Perla's elevated, yet laid-back atmosphere is the perfect place to celebrate both life's special occasions and the ordinary and everyday treasures of the Keys. Highlights of the breakfast menu include the Havana Breakfast, Key West Pinks Omelet, and Chef Juan's favorite, the“casa de benedicts” section of the menu. Dinner will feature a modern and approachable, yet upscale take on Cuban cuisine.A Cuban-inspired café that takes its name from the popular Cuban board game, el domino (the game of dominoes), El Dom Café invites guests to immerse themselves in the authentic Cuban coffee culture that is steeped in tradition of social flavor. Providing a fun and relaxed space that includes everything from enjoying a cup of coffee to playing a game of dominoes, the cafe's decor is inspired by Cuban culture, with bright colors and patterns. The menu features calle ocho coffee shop favorites to include cortaditos and café con leches. The signature El Dom Cubano and Media Noche sandwich are a favorite in addition to traditional empanadas and croquettas.Presenting a fun and lively atmosphere as the shining star of Duval Street, La Concha Key West is a historic landmark known for its deep and colorful roots within the island's history. The hotel is situated in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. Many notable guests have stayed at the hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman.For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott or find information on Facebook and Instagram.# # #About La Concha Key West: For authentic adventurers, La Concha Key West has been restored to her former glory and is the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical experience among 160 guest rooms and 14 suites. Presenting an ambiance of vintage Cuba brought into modern Key West fashion, La Concha, the Grand Dame since 1926, welcomes visitors to experience a local legacy with present-day conveniences in timeless Key West. Visit marriott.

La Concha Key West Media Contact

The Mayfield Group

+ +1 850-421-9007

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.