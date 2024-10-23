Higher Reaches In North Kashmir Receive Snowfall, Met Predicts More

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Srinagar- The higher reaches of Bandipora and Kupwara higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall on Wednesday while the weatherman predicted more snowfall in Sonamarg and other areas till tomorrow (Thursday).

Razdan Pass in Gurez Valley and some other higher reaches of Kupwara have received fresh snowfall today, bringing down the mercury across Kashmir by a few degrees, reported news agency KNO.

The maximum temperature has plummeted by some degrees across Kashmir today with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording a temperature of 22.8 degree Celsius against yesterday's 25.2 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir has recorded a maximum temperature of 23.0 degree Celsius against yesterday's 25.2 degree Celsius while Kupwara recorded 24.2 degree Celsius against yesterday's 26.5 degree Celsius.

The weatherman has however informed that there is a possibility of very light rain and snow over higher reaches of north Kashmir and higher reaches of Sonamarg towards late night and early morning tomorrow.

The Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather would remain generally dry from October 25 to October 27.

However, he said that on October 28 and 29, the weather would remain generally cloudy with possibility of very light rain and snow over higher reaches of north and Central Kashmir towards evening or night.

He added that the weather would remain generally dry on October 30 to November 02.

Meanwhile, in its advisory, the MeT has advised the farmers to continue harvesting, safe storage of harvested crops and other farm operations.