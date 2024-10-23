Min. Of Social Affairs Stresses Importance Of Childhood Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Omar Al-Loghani

KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila stressed on Wednesday the importance of childhood development, which is the foundation of a strong and sustainable society.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Huwaila spoke about the celebration organized by the Supreme Council for Family Affairs under the slogan "Children of Today... Leaders of Tomorrow".

Al-Huwaila said that the first five years of childhood are the most influential in developing a child's cognitive and emotional skills, so investing in early education and childcare would enhance their mental and social abilities and help build prosperous societies, according to UNICEF reports.

She explained that caring for children is not just a social duty, but a long-term investment that contributes to refining future leaders who will be responsible for building and developing societies.

She stated that protecting them and developing their skills are among the Council's priorities, creating a safe and supportive environment for them enhances community cohesion and reduces rates of community violence.

Al-Huwailah praised the Supreme Council for Family Affairs for providing comprehensive care for children and appreciated the commitment of government agencies and civil society organizations that contribute to strengthening these joint efforts. (end)

