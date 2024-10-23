EU Concerned Over Situation In N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed grave concern about the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza due to brutal by the Israeli forces.

He emphasized, in a press statement on Wednesday, "the urgency of full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid in Gaza" to prevent the starvation of the civilian population.

"The large-scale Israeli air and ground operation against Hamas since early October has reportedly killed hundreds of civilians, including women and children, destroyed UN shelters and severely damaged hospitals, such as the Indonesian Al-Awda Hospital, according to the WHO," Borrell noted.

The remaining 400.000 residents of Northern Gaza have been ordered to evacuate yet again, he regretted, adding, "Many have nowhere to go after repeated displacements are unable to leave or fear there is no safe place left in Gaza."

EU High Representative noted that critical aid lifelines into Northern Gaza have been severed, with little to no food aid entering the area for more than two weeks. He joined UN Special Coordinator Tor in calling for an end to attacks on civilians and for the protection of displaced persons.

Borrell underscored that UN agencies, including the UNDP, UNRWA, WHO, UNICEF, and UNFPA, report a horrific humanitarian situation with children dying at an alarming rate and being denied their basic rights to protection, food, water, and essential healthcare.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of dwindling fuel and supplies in hospitals, and Borrell said he joined his calls to protect healthcare.

Borrell stressed that there must be a thorough and independent investigation into the alleged violations of international humanitarian law and that accountability must be ensured, reiterating the "importance of implementing the legally binding orders of the International Court of Justice." (end)

arn









MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108812615