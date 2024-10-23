Moph To Hold Workshop On Future Of Public Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) is organizing a titled "The Future of Public Health: Integrated Strategies for the Prevention and Management of Non-Communicable Diseases", on Sunday.

Organized in collaboration with a specialized international company, the workshop aims to tackle critical issues related to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through innovative and integrated public health strategies.

It will bring together leading experts and key partners from various health sector entities, including policymakers, healthcare providers, academics, and community leaders, to foster dialogue and develop practical approaches to addressing the growing burden of NCDs in the State of Qatar and the region.

The workshop will feature presentations on future visions for public health policies in the State of Qatar and the importance of collaborative strategies in combating NCDs.

Additionally, it will include discussion panels and presentations focusing on the establishment of a comprehensive public health system, the role of digital health, and community participation in NCD prevention.

A specialized interactive session titled "Case Study: An Integrated and Community-Based Approach to Combating NCDs," will provide a practical platform to implement the strategies discussed during the workshop.