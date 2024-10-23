Orascom Development Keys Of Life: New Notions Of Home Transforming Future Communities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Orascom Development, a leading international developer of vibrant, integrated communities across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, has launched the next chapter of its Orascom Development Keys of Life 2024 initiative with a new report titled Developing the Future. This second edition delves into trends fostering resilient and adaptive communities, building on the success of the inaugural edition, Redefining Community, released in July 2024.

The Orascom Development Keys of Life initiative aims to understand and promote dialogue around the fundamental ways in which the ever-changing global landscape of communities is shaping lives.

Summarizing the company's flagship thought leadership initiative, Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development, said:“Redefining Community explored connection, wellness, and the sense of belonging. In Developing the Future, our latest report from Orascom Development Keys of Life 2024, we explore key lifestyle trends about how home, travel and social capital are evolving – and uncover what impact these changes will have on communities around the world. Additionally, we examine the crucial role of sustainability in creating living spaces that blend with nature. By taking a research-led approach to identifying these critical perspectives, we are confident the industry can design communities of tomorrow that meet the needs of how people want to live.”

A cornerstone of this initiative is the research conducted by global market research and data analytics firm, YouGov, surveying more than 3,600 people across the Middle East and North Africa (including UAE), Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States to explore global trends affecting how people prefer to live.



