Labor Minister Advocates For Enhanced Vocational Training Aligned With Future Job Market Needs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra) – of Labor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), Khaled Bakkar, has emphasized the urgent need to upgrade vocational training institutes in line with royal directives aimed at modernizing the training system.During a visit to the Ain al-Basha Vocational Training Institute for males, he highlighted the importance of introducing specialized training programs that meet the demands of today's technology-driven job market.Bakkar stressed the value of collaboration with vocational training partners to boost enrollment and establish centers of excellence in vocational education by the upcoming year.He believes that equipping young people with technical skills not only prepares them for the workforce but also encourages entrepreneurship, supported by funding opportunities from the Development and Employment Fund.He also mentioned plans to assist graduates in managing small to medium agricultural ventures and marketing their products, urging government ministries to leverage the skills of vocational training graduates for maintenance and service projects.Ahmad Gharaibeh, VTC Director General, provided insights into the institute's current operations, noting that it serves 572 trainees, nearing its capacity of 585. The institute offers 17 training programs and has a robust infrastructure with 18 workshops.Currently, 74 trainees are focused on electrical welding and German language skills through a partnership with the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ).The institute is also collaborating with the International Labor Organization to provide training in building painting techniques and is offering courses in general farming, hydroponics, and household appliance maintenance, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Hashemite Commision for Disabled Soldiers.