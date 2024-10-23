Aid Plane Departs For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 23 (Petra) -- In line with royal directives, the 12th humanitarian aid plane departed on Wednesday for Lebanon aboard a Royal Air Force C-130 aircraft, as part of Jordan's ongoing relief efforts.The Jordan Armed Forces, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, dispatched the plane carrying essential food items, relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment. This initiative underscores Jordan's commitment to assisting Lebanon in navigating the challenges it faces due to shortages in these vital resources.In addition to delivering aid, the aircraft will bring home Jordanian nationals from Lebanon, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates. This measure aligns with the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to evacuate its citizens, ensuring their safety and facilitating their return home.Further aid planes will be dispatched as necessary, depending on evolving circumstances.