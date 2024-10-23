Gray & Yakult Celebrate Groundbreaking For New Greenfield Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray , a fully integrated,

global

services

provider

for the

food & beverage , and Yakult , a multinational probiotic beverage manufacturer, are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking for the company's new greenfield facility.

This new 250,000 s.f. beverage production and bottling facility will be the second in the U.S. for Japanese-based Yakult. The company first planted its flag in California in 2014, but thanks to rapid expansion of the market and increases in sales, Yakult is once again growing.

Gray and Yakult celebrate the groundbreaking for the company's new greenfield beverage production and bottling facility.

Stephen Gray, President & CEO, Gray, Inc. (left) with local officials and members of the Yakult team

"We're fortunate to have a long history of working with Japanese companies and want to celebrate this legacy," says Stephen Gray , president & CEO, Gray, Inc. "Breaking ground today is more than just the start of a new facility-it's a powerful symbol of the trust that has been built between our teams – one cohesive team. We're proud to play a part in helping this Yakult grow and impact the marketplace."

The new, state-of-the-art production facility will feature a 160,000 s.f. production floor; 40,000 s.f. of office space; a 250-ton air chiller; automated packaging systems; and a stainless-steel facade. Additionally, as a testament to Yakult's pride in its product, the new facility will include a windowed corridor with views over the production floor, so guests touring the facility can witness firsthand the care and attention that goes into manufacturing a top-quality product.

The Gray family of companies are also providing extensive engineering and design services for this project including civil, architectural, and structural engineering, as well as interior design. In addition, Gray is also working closely with the Yakult team to assist with various parts of the design while the customer provides design and specifications for proprietary equipment.

The new production plant in Bartow County, GA will be nearly three times the size of the company's existing manufacturing plant in California and will better position Yakult to meet the needs of customers in the Central and Eastern portions of the U.S.

This facility is expected to begin production in 2026 and, at peak capacity, will produce 2.7 million bottles per day across six production lines.

About Gray:

Consistently ranked among the top construction and design firms in the U.S., Gray focuses on the following markets for domestic and international customers: Food & Beverage , Manufacturing , Data Centers , Advanced Technology , Distribution , and Commercial, with nearly 30 offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.



Founded in 1960, Gray has grown to encompass a family of companies designed to augment and enhance each other's specialized capabilities. Our robust offering-which includes engineering, design, construction, and operational improvements-enables us to deliver products and services of the highest value to the world's leading organizations.



For more information on Gray, visit gray and follow Gray on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

Contact:

Abby Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Gray

